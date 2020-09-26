Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by B.Riley Securit to “Neutral”

B.Riley Securit downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

