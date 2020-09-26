Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by B.Riley Securit

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at B.Riley Securit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Carvana stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

