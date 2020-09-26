Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

CSTL stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.62 million, a PE ratio of 451.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $52.41.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 36,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,860,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,461,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,214,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,150 shares of company stock worth $23,129,814. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

