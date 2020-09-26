Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Reaches $77.73 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $77.73 million and $2.63 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.22 or 0.04754714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033973 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,177,907,276 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.