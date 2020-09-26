Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,154 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Tapestry worth $27,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after buying an additional 5,366,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $16,866,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 884,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

