Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,697 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Power Integrations worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,721,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI opened at $52.76 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,968.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,717 shares of company stock worth $1,055,971. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.