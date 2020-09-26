Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,846 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.58% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $26,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 72,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDR. Bank of America increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

