Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,912 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Envestnet worth $27,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

