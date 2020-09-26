Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 81,070 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

