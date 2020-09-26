Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Valley National Bancorp worth $25,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 466,862 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

