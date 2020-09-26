Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $28,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 688.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

