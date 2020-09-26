Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Blackline worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackline by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Blackline by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,013 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

