Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,261 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Wingstop worth $27,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

