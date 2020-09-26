Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 145,601 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Eldorado Resorts worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI opened at $57.07 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 2.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.