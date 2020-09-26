Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Eagle Materials worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

