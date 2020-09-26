Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 309,792 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.00% of HNI worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at $5,343,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 453,512.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,501 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

