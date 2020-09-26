Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,981 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Carter’s worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $87.33 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

