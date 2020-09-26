Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ralph Lauren worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.47.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.