Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL opened at $116.34 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

