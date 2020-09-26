Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.60 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of TEGNA worth $25,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TEGNA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in TEGNA by 46.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 63.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

