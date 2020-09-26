Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.68 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of CDK Global worth $25,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

