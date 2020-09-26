Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.72 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Targa Resources worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after buying an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 140,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3,140.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 873,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $14.16 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

