Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.13 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of TriNet Group worth $26,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,983,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,156,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,336 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,664,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 582.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $63,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barrett Boston sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $445,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,790,429. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

