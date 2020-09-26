Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.39 Million Stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of South State worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of South State by 95.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $46.75 on Friday. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SSB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

