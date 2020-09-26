Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,702 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $26,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,801,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 138,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,488,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,580,000 after buying an additional 1,062,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,518,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.93 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

