Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.07 Million Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TD Ameritrade worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 753.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,627,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 2,319,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,614,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,788 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 361.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

