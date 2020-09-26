Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.29 Million Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of RLI worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 226,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in RLI by 226.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $82.73 on Friday. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.