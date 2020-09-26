Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.67 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Coherent worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after purchasing an additional 203,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHR. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.