Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.73 Million Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of L Brands worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 35.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

LB stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

