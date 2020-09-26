Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.92 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of ICU Medical worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,085,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,015,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ICU Medical by 58.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in ICU Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 233,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

ICU Medical stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

