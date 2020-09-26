Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.38 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of FTI Consulting worth $28,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE FCN opened at $107.34 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

