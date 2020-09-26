Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,849,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Itau Unibanco worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 37.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

ITUB stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.