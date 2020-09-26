Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

