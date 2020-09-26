Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Ormat Technologies worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, EVP Zvi Krieger bought 3,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,548. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $57.33 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

