Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 210,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of EQT worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,606,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $45,397,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

