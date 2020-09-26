Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,203 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Blackbaud worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 40.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after acquiring an additional 328,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 137.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 299,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 833.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

