Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 211,383 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 211,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,791. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

