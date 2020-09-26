Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,662 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Lithia Motors worth $26,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $218.19 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $278.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

