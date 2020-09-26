Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,544 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Murphy USA worth $26,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Murphy USA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.