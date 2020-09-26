Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,402 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Regal Beloit worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RBC stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,281.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

