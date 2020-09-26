Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of RBC Bearings worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.