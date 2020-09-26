Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $25,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,402,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT opened at $53.66 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

