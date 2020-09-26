Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Meritage Homes worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. Meritage Homes Corp has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $623,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.