Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,195,741 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,419,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,512,000 after buying an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 1,973,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE:SHO opened at $7.76 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.