Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,060 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $17,737,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 49.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 482,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

