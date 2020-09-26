Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,179 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of National Fuel Gas worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $37,262,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,835,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

