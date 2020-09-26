Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 317,463 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Taubman Centers worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after buying an additional 408,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 74.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $83,760,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 718,902 shares during the last quarter.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCO shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

