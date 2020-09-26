Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,061 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,061 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of PNM Resources worth $28,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

NYSE PNM opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

