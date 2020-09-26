Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,188 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of American Equity Investment Life worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.