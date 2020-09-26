Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,477 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Curtiss-Wright worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of CW opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.